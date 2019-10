Limited number of tickets for the CPL 2019 semi-final and final in Trinidad will be available for sale at the Guyana Amazon Warriors’ box office on the corner of Camp and Quamina Streets in Georgetown.

Tickets will go on sale from tomorrow, October 2, 2019 from approximately 09:00hrs.

The finals will be held on October 12, 2019 at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in Trinidad and Tobago.