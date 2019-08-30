CPL 2019: Alzarri Joseph replaces Isuru Udana at the Patriots

The St Kitts & Nevis Patriots have replaced Isuru Udana, who is now no longer available for the Hero CPL due to international commitments. According to CPL, he will be replaced by West Indian fast bowler, Alzarri Joseph, who has played for the Patriots since 2016. Joseph has played nine Tests and 16 ODIs for the West Indies but missed the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup through injury.

As a Leeward Islands cricketer there is a strong local connection for the Antiguan, Joseph. The Patriots are very proud to be representing the Leeward Islands at CPL so having a local player of such quality join the squad for the 2019 tournament is a huge boost for the franchise.

The Patriots Director of Cricket, Robin Singh, said: “It is always frustrating to lose players so close to the start of a tournament but in Alzarri we have a local player who is world-class and has a track record of success. As a very promising young fast bowler it is exciting to have Alzarri with us. We feel that the Patriots have a very strong squad this year and we are confident of making the knockout stages and pushing for our first title.”