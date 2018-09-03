CPL 2018: Tridents, Stars eliminated as four teams seal play-off spots

As the 6th edition of the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) comes to a climax, four teams have sealed their spots in the play-offs which is scheduled to start on September 11 at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence, East Bank Demerara.

They are the Trinbago Knight Riders, the Guyana Amazon Warriors, Jamaica Tallawahs with 10 points each and the St Kitts Patriots with nine points.

St Lucia Stars have already exited the tournament with seven points. They would have played their 10th match on Sunday against the Barbados Tridents with a victory.

However, the Barbados Tridents are currently on four points with two games remaining, mathematically will not advance even if they win the remaining games.

The competition is well poised with the best of the best moving full steam ahead with the aim of winning the title.

Meanwhile, in match 25, The Jamaica Tallawahs again climbed to the top of the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) with a win over St Kitts and Nevis Patriots on Sunday night at Warner Park in St Kitts.

On a rain-hit day,Tallawahs produced a marvelous batting performance which took them to 206 – 6 with Rovman Powell leading the way.

However, Patriots conceded the loss by seven wickets with 5 balls remaining as they slumped to 118-3 in 10.1 of their revised 11 overs from the D/L method.

Patriots were up to the chase with their skipper Chris Gayle leading the way, even as Evin Lewis picked up a first ball duck.

Rassie van der Dussen was striking right alongsidee Gayle before the rain interrupted with the score on 65-1.

After the resumption and revised method, Gayle (41) and Ben Cutting (0) lost got out in consecutive balls to push Patriots back. Van der Dussen and Mahmudullah (28) tried valiantly but failed to achieve the target but were left not out.

After the match was delayed an hour due to rain, Glen Phillips started aggressively while Johnson Charles (13) and Kennar Lewis (9) were dismissed early.

Fabian Allen got the breakthrough in the fourth over when he removed Charles as he mistimed a well-pitched up delivery and lobbed it to cover. Lewis went by a soft dismissal also as he popped one to mid-off of the bowling of Brathwaite. Tallawahs were 42 – 2.

Rovman Powell and Phillips put on a lively 39-run partnership as the team was striking at just under 10runs per over. Phillips eventually was dismissed for 40, caught lbw by Alzarri Joseph.

David Miller then entered and played the excellent supporting role to the rampant Powell who belted 11 fours and four sixes from 40 balls. Miller on the other hand clapped only one six and two fours in his 20-ball stay.

They took the score to 160 before Tallawahs would claim their next wicket when Miller slashed one to point and found substitute fielder Shamar Brooks with him on 32.

Brooks then produced a direct hit to run out Dre Russ for 1 as his batting woes continue.

Two balls later, Powell was bowled by Ben Cutting, walking across the line for a flick. JT were 184-6 with 1.3 overs left.

Colin de Grandhomme (14) and Ross Taylor (8) were left not out and took the score past 200.