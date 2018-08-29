CPL 2018: Tallawahs take on Tridents tonight

Jamaica Tallawahs will look to cement their playoff spot as they prepare to face the Barbados Tridents in a home fixture as the Hero Caribbean Premier League 2018 continues in Bridgetown, at Kensington Oval in Barbados.

Both teams have played ten matches against each other in the tournament’s history with the score line tied on 5-5.

In their most recent clash in Florida Tridents emerged victorious by two runs. After being put into bat first, they posted 156 for 6 and then restricted the Tallawahs to 154-3.

Tallawahs have won four and lost three out of the seven matches contested so far and sit third in the league standings with eight points.

After losing three matches in a row, the Tallawahs broke their losing streak with a 21-run victory over St Lucia Stars in their previous fixture.

Meanwhile, Tridents are placed fifth on the points table with two wins and three losses.

They have suffered defeats in their last two matches; a six-wicket defeat against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots before losing to table toppers Trinbago Knight Riders by four wickets. Another defeat will make their playoff hopes meagre.

Match time is 20:00h