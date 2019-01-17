CPA to tighten grip on illegal Day Care practices, says Head

The Childcare and Protection Agency (CPA) is urging Day Care Service providers to get their facilities registered by March or face closure.

Head of the CPA, Ann Greene said persons who are desirous of registering their Day Care Facility must possess a valid Police Clearance and Food Handlers Certificate. She added that the facilities will be Inspected by the Fire Department, The Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) and the Ministry of Public Health for safety standards compliance.

According to the director, the CPA is working to tighten its grip on illegal Day Care practices and will be enforcing strict measures and inspections of every Day Care Facility, to ensure compliance.

“This year we are planning to get all the existing Day Care Facilities licensed, they must be licensed. They must take the time to go and get themselves in order. We are granting the licences, but they must go out and get themselves in order,” Director Greene said.

The director further mentioned that the agency saw a large turnout of persons for the Day Care Training programme offered last year. She emphasized that Day Care Services is a developing business countrywide and it is important for persons to get serious and ensure their businesses get registered.

More than 130 Day Care Facilities were registered in 2018 under the Ministry of Social Protection’s Early Childhood Development Programme which aims to monitor and improve Day Care Facilities.