CPA Director Ann Greene retires

Longstanding Childcare and Protection Agency director, Ann Greene has proceeded on retirement and the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security hosted a farewell for the visionary on Friday.

Minister of Human Services, Dr. Vindhya Persaud led the proceedings of tributes to the veteran and thanked her for her service.

“On behalf of the Ministry, on behalf of CPA, children across the country in our care, whether it is state or private and on my own behalf for being a tower of support to me particularly, this I know you said this job is not easy…I just want to say thank you,” Minister Persaud said.

“It’s not thank you and bye-bye, because you have said that you will be around for us and the ministry and around for childcare so I look forward to that Ms. Greene, because you have too much experience for us to just let you go like that. You know we will reach out to you, with your years of dedicated services I don’t think many can match that and even outside of Childcare in other areas of this ministry you’ve never stopped giving guidance so I know,” she added.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Shannielle Hoosein-Outar also noted that she was on the receiving end of advice from Greene.

“There is no other like you, I want to thank you, there are lots of people you call and don’t get through but you, even if you miss the call, you return the call. I think you’ve given it your all, you have given me advice and I appreciate it, on behalf of the entire ministry and the country I say thank you,” the Permanent Secretary highlighted.

Speaking on her departure, Greene revealed that she is not gone but will be available anytime as she pursues her PhD in Human Services at Walden University.

Greene, who has been at the head of the Agency since its creation in 2009 with three borrowed probation staff explained, “It is something I could never see as parting, it is something I said to persons years ago, what I do I never see as work, so if you asked me, I never worked a day in my life. It’s not work, its something else. If it was work, I think I would have burnt out a long time, this is a job with a lot of emotional labour so if I had seen it as work, I think I would have burnt out.”

She continued, “Everything I do I do it with passion, my heart is still here, I am still apart of this so it is going to take a higher thing to take this away from me but I will miss the debating and comradery, those are the things I like. People seem to think I work all the time but I love a good laugh, I love a good interaction, I will miss the fun of dancing with the staff in the morning when I go in.”

Greene, during her time at the helm of the Agency was seen more than just a boss but as a motherly figure that created a free and safe environment.

An emotional Assistant Director of CPA, Tionna October stated, “Thank you so much for the knowledge, for everything you have imparted in us, you have been like a mother, a boss, everything you could consider. You leaving is very hard knowing that this is your baby and you started it at the embryonic stage. For us to carry on without you will be very hard but knowing you would be a phone call away it’s comforting. Thank you for the tutoring.”

Early Childhood manager, Concheeta Gray reminisced on the inception of their journey with the agency. She recalled, “My social work career would have grown under you, you have nurtured and guided me, you are like a mother to me and you would continue to be family.”

Phillip Anthony who manages the Family Court contended, “I grew up under Ms. Greene, she is like a grandmother to me, Ms. Greene, I admire her intellect, her experience, her skills, she is a good writer, she taught me a lot of things that assisted me in my writing and career so I just want to say thank you Ms. Greene for all your support to the entire agency and Ministry for all your experience.”

For Adoption Manager, Kaycina Jardine, “I could remember Ms. October saying you are going to see, wait and see. I do understand know because it is not something you can explain, you have to work in collaboration and team to really understand her personality and drive. I’ve become a persistent person because of her with her mindset if plan A doesn’t work then move to B or C or D until you get to the end.”

Greene is a stalwart in her field with over 50 years of experience in the public service, serving as a probation and welfare officer all the way up to chief probation and welfare officer before becoming Director of children services in 2009.

She has been on the receiving end of several accolades including Guyana’s Medal of Service and the European Union Human Rights award.