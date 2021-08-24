Covid: Most hospitalised persons are unvaccinated – Health Minister

With 90 persons currently hospitalised with the novel coronavirus, Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony says majority of them are unvaccinated.

“The majority of people we have in hospitals right now, almost all of them are unvaccinated,” Dr Anthony said during today’s Covid-19 update.

However, he did not reveal how many vaccinated persons are currently hospitalised with the disease.

Of the hospitalised persons, 22 are receiving care in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Meanwhile, in reiterating that the Covid vaccines significantly reduce a person’s chance of getting infected, hospitalised, or dying from the virus, the Health Minister urged citizens to get immunised.

As of yesterday, a total of 597 persons have died as a result of the virus in Guyana.

Moreover, there are currently 1,464 active cases.