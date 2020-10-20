COVID death toll rising in several Caricom countries

(CMC) In the wake of an increasing number of deaths related to the coronavirus, several Caribbean Community countries are appealing to citizens to maintain the established protocols and measures aimed at preventing its spread.

In The Bahamas, a 74-year-old male from New Providence, where the majority of the cases are recorded, has become the country’s latest victim, bringing the death toll to 123.

There are now 5,773 positive cases with 3,339 recovered.

In Guyana, three deaths were recorded over the past 24 hours, pushing its total to 114.

The Ministry of Health there said those who succumbed to the virus were all women ranging in ages from 64 to 74 years.

It said that 31 new COVID-19 cases were reported yesterday, and that there are 12 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 74 patients in institutional isolation and 819 in home isolation.

The country has recorded a total of 3,675 positive cases to date, with 2,749 people having recovered.