Covid death toll increases to 925

Five more persons who were infected with the novel coronavirus have died, taking the country’s death toll to 925.

The details on the latest fatalities are below:

SEX AGE REGION DATE OF DEATH VACCINATION STATUS Female 66 Demerara-Mahaica October 31 Unvaccinated Male 67 Demerara-Mahaica October 31 Unvaccinated Female 88 Demerara-Mahaica October 31 Unknown Female 75 Essequibo Islands-West Demerara October 31 Unvaccinated Female 72 Mahaica-Berbice October 31 Unvaccinated

The country also recorded 36 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives detected to date to 35,657. There are 13 persons in the ICU, 57 in institutional isolation, 2,758 in home isolation, and four in institutional quarantine.

Recoveries are at 31,904.