Covid death toll increases to 925

Five more persons who were infected with the novel coronavirus have died, taking the country’s death toll to 925.
The details on the latest fatalities are below:
|SEX
|AGE
|REGION
|DATE OF DEATH
|VACCINATION STATUS
|Female
|66
|Demerara-Mahaica
|October 31
|Unvaccinated
|Male
|67
|Demerara-Mahaica
|October 31
|Unvaccinated
|Female
|88
|Demerara-Mahaica
|October 31
|Unknown
|Female
|75
|Essequibo Islands-West Demerara
|October 31
|Unvaccinated
|Female
|72
|Mahaica-Berbice
|October 31
|Unvaccinated
The country also recorded 36 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives detected to date to 35,657. There are 13 persons in the ICU, 57 in institutional isolation, 2,758 in home isolation, and four in institutional quarantine.
Recoveries are at 31,904.