Guyana has recorded eight new cases of the novel coronavirus within the last 24 hours, taking the total positives detected to date to 63,340.

There are two persons receiving care in the ICU while nine are hospitalised and 98 are isolating at home.

In institutional quarantine are 15 individuals while recovered cases stand at 62,005.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,226 persons have died so far as a result of the virus.