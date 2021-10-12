Covid: 6 more deaths, 75 new cases, 33 in ICU

The Ministry of Health (MOH) regrettably informs that as of October 11, 2021, six more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 848.

The patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.

The details on the latest fatalities are below:

SEX AGE REGION DATE OF DEATH Vaccination Status Female 64 Pomeroon-Supenaam October 09 Unvaccinated Male 64 Pomeroon-Supenaam October 08 Unvaccinated Female 73 Pomeroon-Supenaam October 11 Partially Vaccinated Male 60 Essequibo Islands-West Demerara October 7 Unvaccinated Male 88 Essequibo Islands-West Demerara September 29 Unvaccinated Male 34 Demerara-Mahaica October 10 Unvaccinated

Meanwhile, the country also recorded 75 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 33,823.

There are 33 persons in the ICU, 139 in institutional isolation, 3,480 in home isolation, and four in institutional quarantine.

The recoveries stand at 29,323.