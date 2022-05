With 52 new infections detected in one day, the country currently has over 240 active Covid cases – a significant increase in the numbers the nation has been recording as of recent.

There are four persons in the ICU, six in hospitals and 238 isolating at home. The total positive cases the country has detected to date is 63,736.

There are three persons in institutional quarantine, 1,228 deaths, and 62,260 recoveries.