Covid: 46 new cases; 15 persons in ICU; 11,447 recoveries

The Ministry of Health announced today that four persons who were infected with the novel coronavirus have died.

The latest fatalities are a 53-year-old woman from Region 4; a 56-year-old man from Region 7; a 67-year-old man from Region 6; and a 72-year-old man from Region 4.

This takes the country’s death toll to 303.

A further breakdown of the figures show that seven persons have died within the first three days of this month, May.

April 2021 was the deadliest month so far since the pandemic hit Guyana, with 65 persons losing their lives as a result of the virus.

Meanwhile, the total positive cases recorded to date is 13,564 after the detection of 46 new cases in the last 24 hours.

There are over 1700 active cases, with 15 persons in the ICU, 98 in institutional isolation, and 1701 isolating at home.

On the other hand, a total of 11,447 persons have recovered.