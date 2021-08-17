Covid: 4 more deaths, 100 new cases

Guyana today recorded four more Covid-19 deaths, taking the overall death toll to 582.

The latest fatalities are all women, aged 34, 44, 70 and 71. They all died on August 15 at a medical facility. Two of them are from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) while the other two are from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica).

Meanwhile, the country has also recorded 100 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives to 23,675.

There are 12 persons in the ICU, 91 in institutional isolation, and 940 in home isolation.

The number of recoveries is 27,050.

Moreover, there are six persons in institutional quarantine.