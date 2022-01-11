Covid: 3 more deaths; 665 new cases

Guyana has recorded three more Covid-19 deaths, taking the country’s overall toll to 1073.
The latest fatalities are all men, aged 71, 77 and 81. Two of them were unvaccinated while the vaccination status of the 77-year-old is unknown.
|SEX
|AGE
|REGION
|DATE OF DEATH
|Vaccination Status
|Male
|71
|Demerara – Mahaica
|January 11
|Unvaccinated
|Male
|77
|Demerara – Mahaica
|January 10
|Unknown
|Male
|81
|East Berbice – Corentyne
|January 10
|Unvaccinated
Meanwhile, the country has also seen a whopping 665 new cases recorded within the last 24 hours. This means that a total of 46,005 Covid cases have been detected in the country since March 2020.
There are 13 persons in the ICU, 89 in institutional isolation, 6538 in home isolation, and nine in institutional quarantine.
Recoveries stand at 38,292.