Covid: 3 more deaths; 665 new cases

Guyana has recorded three more Covid-19 deaths, taking the country’s overall toll to 1073.

The latest fatalities are all men, aged 71, 77 and 81. Two of them were unvaccinated while the vaccination status of the 77-year-old is unknown.

SEX AGE REGION DATE OF DEATH Vaccination Status Male 71 Demerara – Mahaica January 11 Unvaccinated Male 77 Demerara – Mahaica January 10 Unknown Male 81 East Berbice – Corentyne January 10 Unvaccinated

Meanwhile, the country has also seen a whopping 665 new cases recorded within the last 24 hours. This means that a total of 46,005 Covid cases have been detected in the country since March 2020.

There are 13 persons in the ICU, 89 in institutional isolation, 6538 in home isolation, and nine in institutional quarantine.

Recoveries stand at 38,292.