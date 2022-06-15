Covid: 2 new deaths; 120 more cases

Within the last 24-hours, the country has recorded two new Covid-related deaths and 120 new infections.

The country’s death toll now stands at 1,244 after two men who were infected with the novel coronavirus died on June 14. They are a 68-year-old fully vaccinated man from Region Six and a 49-year-old man from Region Four whose vaccination status is unknown.

Meanwhile, the total positive cases detected to date is 66,129. There are 19 persons hospitalised with one in the ICU and 820 in home isolation.

Recoveries stand at 64,045.