Covid: 2 more deaths, 81 new cases

Two more persons who were infected with the novel coronavirus have died, taking the country’s death toll to 928.

The latest fatalities are an 83-year-old man from Region One (Barima-Waini) who was fully vaccinated and an 80-year-old woman from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) who was unvaccinated.

There are 81 new cases of the virus, taking the country’s total positives recorded to date 35,800.

There are 18 persons in the ICU, 57 in institutional isolation, 2,455 in home isolation, and seven in institutional quarantine.

Recoveries stand at 32,342.