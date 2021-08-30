Covid: 2 more deaths, 80 new cases, 31 in ICU

Two more persons who were infected with the novel coronavirus have died, taking the country’s death toll to 613.

The latest fatalities are two males: a 47-year-old from Region One (Barima-Waini) and a 47-year-old from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica). They both died while receiving care at a medical facility.

Meanwhile, there are 80 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the total positives recorded to date to 25,403.

There are over 1900 active cases. Of this amount, 31 are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) while 1,740 infected persons are isolating at home.

Moreover, there are 106 persons in institutional isolation.

The number of persons in institutional quarantine is nine while recoveries stand at 22,913.