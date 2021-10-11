Covid: 2 more deaths, 52 new cases

The Ministry of Health has announced that as October 10, 2021, two more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 842.

The latest fatalities are a 63-year-old woman from Region Four and an 88-year-old man from Region Three, both of whom were unvaccinated.

Meanwhile, the country also recorded 52 new cases of the virus, taking the total positive cases recorded to date t o33,748.

There are 29 persons in the ICU, 145 in institutional isolation, three in institutional quarantine, and 3,728 in home isolation.

Recoveries stand at 29,004.