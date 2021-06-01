COVID: 2 more deaths, 162 new cases

Two more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died, the Ministry of Health revealed today.

This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 391.

The latest fatalities are a 44-year-old male from Region Four (4) (Demerara-Mahaica) and 94 -year-old woman from Region Three (3) (Essequibo Islands- West Demerara). They both died while receiving care at a medical facility.

Meanwhile, the country also recorded 162 new cases, taking the total positive cases recorded to date to 17,114.

There are 21 persons in the ICU, 99 in institutional isolation, 1745 in home isolation, and four in institutional quarantine.

On the other hand, a total of 14879 persons have recovered.