COVID-19 total jumps to 135 with 8 new cases

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Guyana has increased to 135, after another eight cases were confirmed today (Sunday, May 24, 2020).

This is according to the Ministry of Public Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

While the number of confirmed cases has increased, the COVID-19 death toll has remained at 10.

To date, some 1457 persons were tested for the novel coronavirus. Of this, 1322 were negative.

Meanwhile, there are now 63 persons in institutional isolation – four more than Saturday’s figure. One more person was also placed in institutional quarantine, bring that number to a total of six.

However, the number of persons in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC) has reduced to two.

A total of 62 persons have recovered from the life-threatening disease, the Ministry reported.