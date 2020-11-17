Covid-19 relief distributed to St Cuthbert’s Mission

The Civil Defence Commission on Monday handed over 320 food hampers and vitamin C tonic as well as cleaning hampers to the Toshao of St. Cuthbert’s Mission Ms. Beverley Clenkian.

St. Cuthbert’s Mission – located 57 miles away from Georgetown on the left bank of the Mahaica River – has recently experienced a surge in COVID-19 infections; with 268 persons testing positive (45 have since recovered).

The village is now on a complete lockdown as the COVID-19 Task Force, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Amerindian Affairs and the Civil Defence Commission seek to stem the spread and provide relief to the residents.

On hand to collect the supplies were Toshao Beverley Clenkian, Community Development Officer Mr John Ramsingh and former Toshao and current village councillor Mr Pierre Andrews.

Deputy Director General of the Civil Defence Commission Major Loring Benons made the presentation and in brief remarks appealed for all to observe the COVID-19 protocols while noting that as the world, and Guyana specifically, grapples with the pandemic, the CDC will continue its government mandate to assist citizens in crisis.