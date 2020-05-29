COVID-19: No new cases; 68% of positive cases from Region Four

The Ministry of Public Health today announced that there are no new cases of COVID-19 in the country, but of the 150 positive cases so far, a whopping 68% are from Region Four (Demerara Mahaica).

To date, the total number of persons tested is 1,586 with the total number of negative cases being 1,436.

There are 67 persons that have recovered, 72 active cases in institutional isolation, 2 patients in the COVID-19 ICU and 11 persons in institutional quarantine.

On the 21st May Moruca had its first case, two days later, it had its second case; today the 29th, eight days after Moruca now has nine cases, with one death.

On the 10th May, Cuyuni – Mazaruni recorded its first case; on the 16th , six more, six days after 3 more positives and now 12 days after 5 more cases.

According to statistics provided by the Ministry, Region Four has 68% of the positive cases, followed by Region Three with 8%.

In the breakdown by age group and sex, the younger males, among the 25-29 age group are predominantly affected in Region 1 while in Region 7, it is the 30-39 age group.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Shamdeo Persaud noted that “males continue to be the ones most affected by COVID-19 and contrary to popular Guyanese belief, that COVID-19 is a virus that mainly affects the elderly, our statistics continue to show us that the young now constitute the most vulnerable.”