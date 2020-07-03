COVID-19: Local travel restrictions issued; curfew extended to July 16

As the number of COVID-19 cases in the country continue to rise, the national task force has announced an extension to the emergency measures in place to protect the population.

Additional measures were also introduced.

The national 6pm to 6am curfew has been extended to July 16.

Travel restrictions were also announced for areas in Regions One and Seven where there has been a notable increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases.

According to the updated measures, no persons shall travel to or from Moruca in Region One (Barima Waini) which has over 70 active cases, and Aranka/Arangoy Landing in Region Seven (Cuyuni Mazaruni) which has over 30 cases, within the next two weeks without the authorisation of the Ministry of Public Health.

Further, all mining operations within these areas are ordered to be ceased.

See full order below:

NOTICE

COVID-19 EMERGENCY MEASURES (No. 5)

These emergency measures are made pursuant to paragraphs (1) and (2)(b) of the Direction by the President, given under the Public Health Ordinance, Cap. 145, and published in the Gazette, Legal Supplement- B, 16th March 2020.

The measures shall take effect from the 3rd July, 2020 and last until the 16th July, 2020 unless earlier terminated, extended or amended by notice of the Minister of Public Health after an assessment of the prevailing public health conditions.

Restriction to home

Except as otherwise provided in this Notice every person shall remain in the confines of his or her home and its yard space.

Restriction on social activities

No person shall host, attend or visit-

a private party;

a recreational or competitive sporting event;

a wedding, other than the bride, the bridegroom, official witnesses and the marriage officer;

a banquet, ball or reception;

a bar or rum shop;

a wake or vigil;

a gym;

a spa;

a club or discotheque;

a meeting of a fraternal society, private or social club or civic association or organisation; or

any other social activity.

No water sports or recreational activities shall be allowed on any river, creek, beach and internal waters.

No more than ten mourners, one officiant and the funeral director and the necessary staff shall attend a funeral.

Ninety minutes of exercise is permitted from Monday to Friday only in parks, on roads, seawalls, beaches and by rivers and creeks.

Restriction on visitation

No person shall visit or be permitted to visit-

any place of quarantine or an isolation facility;

a prison or correctional facility;

a patient in a hospital, nursing home, senior citizens’ home or any other care facility.

Curfew

A curfew is hereby imposed throughout Guyana from the 3rd July, 2020 to 16th July, 2020 between the hours of 6:00pm and 6:00am.

Public Service, Statutory Bodies and State-owned Enterprises

All persons employed within the Public Service, a statutory body or a State-owned enterprise shall work remotely from home, except as may otherwise be directed by the Minister of Public Health acting on the advice of the responsible Minister or Head of Agency.

Essential Services

Subject to subparagraphs (2) and (3), all services shall remain closed except for the following essential services which may carry on operations for 24 hours each day-

hospitals, healthcare and medical services including pharmacies, drug stores and private veterinary services;

nursing homes, orphanages, shelters and other related care centres;

immigration;

the Judiciary;

the Parliament;

the Diplomatic Corps;

the Revenue Authority;

the Maritime Administration Department;

the National Emergency Operations Centre;

water supply services including the collection, storage, purification and distribution of water for public use;

the disciplined forces;

prison services;

solid waste management, sewerage and janitorial services including live-in domestic workers;

National Drainage and Irrigation Authority;

air traffic control;

Demerara Harbour Bridge and Berbice River Bridge;

medical schools;

hotels and accommodation;

electricity and energy services including the oil and gas sector and those who provide services to the oil and gas sector;

businesses that ensure global continuity of supply of mining and petroleum materials and products (e.g. metals and minerals such as bauxite, gold and diamonds);

mining and petroleum development operations, production and processing;

mineral and petroleum exploration and development;

mining and petroleum supply and services that support supply chains in the mining and petroleum industries;

businesses and operations that engage in the cutting, processing and preparation of trees into lumber and ensure continuity of supply of forestry products;

security services including private security;

telecommunications providers including internet, telephone and call centre operators, media houses, broadcasting and the Guyana National Printers Ltd.;

port operations limited to bulk marking operations and loading and offloading only, of marine vessels, petroleum vessels, ships, bulk and containerised vessels;

port service logistics and freight services, including transportation and delivery services to and from wharves, terminals and ports;

transportation of dry goods and beverages for wholesale delivery;

public sector construction;

construction services where their workers are engaged in the construction of healthcare facilities;

factories, manufacturers or distributors;

workers necessary to keep furnaces and kilns operating safely in manufacturing operations that are not listed as essential;

services of Attorneys-at-Law.

The following services may be open between 6:00 am to 5:00 pm each day-

banks and other financial institutions defined in the Financial Institutions Act, Cap. 85:03, remittance services, and their support services;

markets, supermarkets, fruit and vegetable stalls, bulk food stores and neighbourhood grocery shops;

food services and restaurants only for delivery, drive-thru and take away services;

gas stations;

postal and shipping services;

funeral homes;

beauty salons and barbershops;

operation, inspection, repair and maintenance of essential services including vehicles, vessels and aircraft and traffic signal maintenance;

automotive repair and maintenance facilities that provide direct support to essential businesses;

hardware, plumbing and electrical stores;

services necessary for the maintenance of residences including plumbing, electrical and extermination services.

Any service not listed in subparagraphs (1) and (2) shall close their operations unless their employees can work exclusively from home or their services can operate through delivery or curb-side pickup.

Where a Village Council, as defined in the Amerindian Act, Cap. 29:01, has determined that a public health threat exists in relation to any mining or forestry operation conducted in accordance with subparagraph (1), the Village Council shall recommend to the Minister of Public Health that the operation be discontinued.

Special Measures Applicable to Specified Hinterland and Mining Communities

In addition to the measures in this Notice, the measures under this paragraph shall apply to the areas and the corresponding geographical coordinates listed in the Schedule and where there is any conflict, the measures under this paragraph shall prevail.

No person shall travel into or out of the areas listed in the Schedule during the period 3 rd July 2020 to the 16 th July, 2020 without the authorisation of the Minister of Public Health.

July 2020 to the 16 July, 2020 without the authorisation of the Minister of Public Health. Persons residing in the areas listed in the Schedule shall be subject to the following restrictions on movements-

Every person residing in the listed areas in the Schedule shall wear a mask fitted to cover the nose and mouth of the person when in public.

Gatherings shall not exceed five persons and the physical distance of six feet between persons shall apply to those gatherings.

All mining operations shall cease.

All homes and public places including shops, landing, means of transportation and conveyances shall be sanitised.

Every employer or operator of a business, as the case may be, shall ensure that-

hand washing stations, or hand sanitising equipment, are placed and maintained at the entrance of the workplace or business premises, so that persons entering the premises have the opportunity to wash or sanitize their hands before entering the premises;

its employees, customers or visitors are directed to wash or sanitise their hands before entering the business premises;

all employee workstations and all equipment on the business premises are sanitised before each work shift;

as far as is reasonably practicable, ensure that all employees, customers, visitors and staff at the business maintain physical distancing of no less than six feet from each other;

persons with a flu-like symptoms or respiratory symptoms are not permitted to go to work, or if they are at work, are not permitted to remain at work; or enter the business premises and the Ministry of Public Health is informed of the persons who have those symptoms;

a physical distance of six feet apart shall be maintained;

every person is wearing a mask fitted to cover the nose and mouth of the person while in the workplace or on the business premises.

Where the Ministry of Health considers it necessary, the Ministry may test for Coronavirus any person who resides in any area listed in the Schedule and quarantine, isolate and treat any person.

Any person who tests positive for Coronavirus shall be placed in controlled isolation.

The Police Force shall-

coordinate and mobilise the security of quarantine and isolation sites, materials or goods and screening and testing checkpoints;

provide escort for mobile teams; and

ensure the security of entry and exits points of the areas listed in the Schedule.

Requirement of Identification

Any person permitted to go to work under this Notice shall have in his or her possession an official identification document and official work identification document or some proof of workplace, and shall produce the identification documents or proof of workplace if requested to do so by a member of the Police Force.

Preferential Treatment for Healthcare Workers

Where a healthcare worker has to do business in a service mentioned in paragraph 6(2) (a), (b), (c) or (d) the worker shall not join a line but shall be given preferential treatment on submission of proof of identification.

Social distancing and physical distancing protocols

Any service mentioned under paragraphs 5 and 6 shall make the necessary arrangements to facilitate social and physical distancing and shall-

require persons to wear a mask when inside of the establishment;

ensure that all staff and other persons maintain a physical distance of at least six feet in or outside of their establishment, if in a line to enter the establishment;

determine the number of persons that may be permitted in the establishment at any one time in order to comply with subparagraph (b).

Religious Worship

Except for the conduct of funeral services and weddings, all churches and places of religious worship including mosques and temples shall be closed.

Subparagraph (1) does not prohibit any religious worship by virtual or electronic means provided that if virtual or electronic worship is being carried on in the place of worship the number of persons in that place shall not exceed five persons and the physical distance of six feet between persons shall apply.

Domestic Travel

Any person who provides transport within Guyana whether by land, water or air shall not carry in that transport more than half the number of passengers which the motor vehicle, vessel or aircraft is licensed to carry and the operators and passengers of any motor vehicle, vessel or aircraft shall have personal protective equipment.

A motor vehicle, vessel or aircraft shall not be used for a purpose other than a purpose related to a service under paragraphs 5 and 6.

Medical evacuation flights shall be allowed with only the patient, one health official and, where necessary, one family member.

The Kurupukari Crossing shall be closed except during the hours of 6am to 5pm and only to facilitate the passage of essential services and supplies.

The Police Force shall have powers to stop any motor vehicle, vessel or aircraft and inquire as to the purposes for which that motor vehicle, vessel or aircraft is being utilised, and may arrest anyone found in violation of this paragraph.

International Air Travel

The Cheddi Jagan International and Eugene F. Correia International Airports shall remain closed to all international flights except for outgoing flights, cargo flights, medical evacuation flights, technical stops for fuel only and special authorised flights.

Testing for the Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Where any private medical laboratory tests any person for Coronavirus and the result of the test is positive, the private medical laboratory shall immediately report and forward the name and address of the person and the result of the test to the Director of the Health Emergency Operations Centre.

Where any person has tested positive for Coronavirus that person shall-

comply with all applicable directions given and requirements imposed by the Health Emergency Operations Centre; and

provide information to the Health Emergency Operations Centre about any individual with whom the person may have had contact with, at least fourteen days before testing positive for Coronavirus.

Hotline Calls to be Justifiable

A person shall not call a Covid-19 hotline number without a justifiable reason.

Offence

Any person who fails to comply with any of these measures commits an offence under section 152 of the Public Health Ordinance and is liable on summary conviction to the penalty provided under that section.

Measures taken by certain Ministers

All other measures taken under any law or administratively by the Ministers responsible for Education, Civil Aviation, Maritime, Immigration and Finance shall remain effective and in full force.

SCHEDULE (Paragraph 7)

Aranka/Arangoy Landing- and all mining sites and residents within the radius of the following geographical coordinates-

Point 1 Easting 227245 Northing 712050

Point 2 Easting 242122 Northing 726327

Point 3 Easting 226835 Northing 726395

Point 4 Easting 227245 Northing 711979

Moruca – and all residents and businesses within the radius of following geographical coordinates

Easting 287078 Northing 843775

Point 1 Easting 252575 Northing 828716

Point 2 Easting 326394 Northing 828519

Point 3 Easting 347585 Northing 800028

Point 4 Easting 253485 Northing 800892