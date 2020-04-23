COVID-19: Guyana’s requests for int’l funding on hold until new president sworn-in

Chairman of the National COVID-19 Task Force, Moses Nagamootoo believes Guyana’s requests for financial assistance from international organisations, to deal with the virus here, has been put on hold until a new president is sworn-in.

“They are probably going to sit it out until a president is sworn-in,” he told reporters during a virtual press conference today.

“We are aware that there are a few requests that are being processed but I believe that because of the political situation in Guyana…that we cannot say for sure whether some of these international, multilateral agencies are going to deal with Guyana’s applications anytime soon,” Nagamootoo explained.

It is unclear how much money the government has spent so far to deal with the COVID-19 situation in the country.

Millions are currently being spent to rehabilitate the Ocean View International Hotel to be used as a quarantine facility.

In addition to the face-lift, reports indicate that the government will be paying a monthly rental fee upward of 20 million dollars.