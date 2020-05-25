COVID-19: Guyana records 11th death; cases now stand at 137

Guyana has recorded its 11th COVID-19 death, while the number of cases now stand at 137, according to health officials.

No information was provided on the latest person to have died as a result of the virus.

The Ministry of Public Health noted, however, that of the 32 tests done today, two were new cases.

To date, the total number of persons tested is 1,489 with the total number of negative cases being 1,352.

There are 62 persons that have recovered, 64 active cases in institutional isolation, 2 patients in the COVID-19 ICU and 2 persons in institutional quarantine.