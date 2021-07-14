Covid-19 death toll surpasses 500

The Covid-19 death toll in Guyana has surpassed the 500 mark following the demise of four more persons who were infected with the life-threatening disease.

The death toll now stands at 503.

The latest fatalities are four men aged 43, 55, 75, and 83 from Regions One, Three, Ten and Six respectively.

Meanwhile, the total positive cases recorded to date are 21,223 following the detection of 168 new cases.

There are 11 persons in the ICU, 84 in institutional isolation, 1190 in home isolation, and five in institutional quarantine.

Recoveries stand at 19,435.