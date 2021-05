Two more persons who were infected with the novel coronavirus have succumbed, according to the Health Ministry.

The latest fatalities are two men from Region Four, ages 66 and 47. They died while receiving care at a medical facility.

This takes the country’s overall death toll to 305.

April 2021 was the deadliest month so far since the pandemic hit Guyana, with 65 persons losing their lives as a result of the virus.