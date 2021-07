The Ministry of Health announced today that a 73-year-old woman from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) has died from Covid-19, taking the toll to 507.

There are 77 new cases of the novel coronavirus, taking the total positives to 21,351.

There are eight persons in the ICU, 103 in institutional isolation, 1068 in home isolation, and five in institutional quarantine.

The recoveries stand at 19,665.