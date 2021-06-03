Covid-19 death toll climbs to 400

Guyana’s Covid-19 death toll has climbed to 400 following the demise of four more individuals who were infected with the novel coronavirus.
The patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at a medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.
The details on the latest fatalities are below:
|SEX
|AGE
|REGION
|DATE OF DEATH
|Male
|71
|Demerara-Mahaica
|June 02
|Female
|81
|Upper Demerara-Berbice
|June 02
|Female
|67
|Demerara-Mahaica
|June 01
|Male
|88
|Demerara-Mahaica
|June 01
Meanwhile, the country also recorded 119 new cases of the disease, taking the total positives recorded to date t o17,376.
There are 17 persons in the ICU, 103 in institutional isolation, 1783 in home isolation, and seven in institutional quarantine.
The number of recoveries stands at 15,073.