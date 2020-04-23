COVID-19 curfew, other measures to be reviewed – Task Force

With the current lockdown measures coming to an end on May 3, the National COVID-19 Task Force will be assessing the situation to determine if the restrictions will be lifted or extended.

This is according to the Task Force’s Chairman, Moses Nagamootoo who was responding to a question asked during a virtual press conference earlier today.

“I cannot say at this point in time whether the curfew will be lifted. There has been no representation made to the Task Force in this effect.

“If something is working and working in the interest of Guyana, then we need to review its effectiveness and make decisions as we go along,” Nagamootoo said.

In the same breath, however, he admitted that many persons are not adhering to the lockdown measures.

Restrictions include the closure of nonessential businesses and a national curfew for persons from 18:00hrs to 06:00hrs.

There are also restrictions on social activities such as private parties.

Just a few days ago, the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) cautioned Guyana against lifting the curfew and restriction measures currently in place too early.

PAHO had noted that such an action could result in an exponential spike in the number of cases here.

In fact, what PAHO had advised, is for there to be better enforcement of the lockdown measures.

PAHO noted too that the lockdown measures should only be lifted once transmission is controlled; health system capacities are in place to detect, test, isolate and treat every case; and outbreak risks in health settings are minimalised.