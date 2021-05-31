Covid-19 curfew, other measures remain for June

The 10:30pm to 4:00am national curfew remains in effect for next month, according to the updated Covid-19 measures published in the official gazette.

Restrictions on a number of social activities also remain in effect. Specifically, the guidelines state that no person shall host or attend a cinema (except for a drive-in cinema), a private party, a reception, a public or hotel swimming pool, a wake or vigil, a club, a meeting, or any other social activity.

The measures also state that, among other things, the need for correct and consistent use of a face mask when leaving the house; the importance of maintaining the six feet physical distance from others, and the need for good hand hygiene to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

See full measures:

