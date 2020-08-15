Covid-19 curfew now 9pm to 5am

The Covid-19 curfew has been changed to 9pm to 5am.

The new curfew was published in the official Gazette.

The previous curfew was 8pm to 5am. The new curfew does not apply to Regions Seven, Eight and Nine.

The government has extended the Covid-19 emergency measures until August 31.

These current regulations would be extended for a limited period, to allow for further assessments and consultations as the authorities develop updated protocols, leading to the eventual and systemic opening up of the economy.