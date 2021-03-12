Covid-19 cases surpass 9000 with 76 new positives

With 76 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) recorded today, Guyana’s total figures raised to 9,069.

Statistics from the Health Ministry’s dashboard revealed that there are still 206 deaths. A gender breakdown shows that 4670 males and 4399 females that have been infected thus far.

There are six persons in the designated Intensive Care Unit. Meanwhile, 30 persons are in institutional isolation, 12 in institutional quarantine and 562 on home isolation. The total recovered cases to date amount to 8265.