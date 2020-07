The Ministry of Public Health has announced that the number of COVID-19 cases recorded to date is 248.

This is an increase of three cases from the last 24 hours.

In institutional isolation, there are currently 120 active cases while on institutional quarantine, there are 16 cases.

The number of cases in the COVID-19 ICU is two.

To date, officials have tested 2634 persons with 2386 being negative.