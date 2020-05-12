COVID-19 cases jump to 113; persons recovered stand at 39

The number of COVID-19 cases in Guyana has increased to 113, health officials have announced.

In providing the daily update on the situation, Deputy Chief Medical Officer (DCMO) Dr Karen Boyle revealed that in the last 24 hours, an additional 56 tests were done, bringing the total number of persons tested to nine hundred and eight six (986) with eight hundred and seventy- three (873) persons testing negative.

The COVID-19 death toll remains at 10.

Thirty-nine (39) persons have since recovered. There are six (6) persons in the COVID-19 ICU with one intubated, and sixty-seven (67) in institutional isolation.

“We must seriously think about reducing the transmission of this disease and containing the spread of the virus so that we all can return to normalcy. Isn’t this our ultimate goal? Therefore, we ask you not only to abide by the rules but those of you who have been in contact with positive cases, we ask you to come forward and provide information about your contacts as well so that you and your loved one can avoid the risk of contracting this disease and possibly losing your life,” the DCMO stressed.