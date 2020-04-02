COVID-19 cases in Guyana remain at 19

As of today, the number of confirmed Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Guyana remains at 19.

This was revealed moments ago, by Public Health Minister Volda Lawrence. Lawrence also disclosed five more persons were tested for the virus bringing the total number of persons being tested to 75.

Guyana has so far recorded four deaths due to COVID-19, with the latest victim being that of a 59-year-old man at the Diamond Hospital last evening.

Also, on Wednesday, Osa Collins, a 78-year-old resident of New Amsterdam, Berbice, succumbed at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) as a result of contracting the virus.

In her daily update today, Minister Lawrence also said one patient is still in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).