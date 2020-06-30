COVID-19 cases climb to 245

The Ministry of Public Health has announced that Guyana recorded ten new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total recorded to date to 245.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Shamdeo Persaud revealed that of the 26 new tests conducted, 10 new cases were recorded.

To date, 114 persons have recovered – a reflection of 47% of those who were infected.

On the other hand, there were 12 deaths, which represent 5% of positive cases.

In institutional isolation, there are 119 active cases while there is one person in the COVID-19 ICU.

In institutional quarantine, there are 16 persons.

To date, authorities have tested 2578 persons with 2333 being negative.