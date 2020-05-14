COVID-19: Authorities urge persons to get tested, assure quarantine facilities are “comfortable”

In an effort to ensure the transmission of COVID-19 is reduced or stopped, authorities are urging persons to come forward and get tested.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Karen Gordon-Boyle made this plead on Thursday as she announced that the country’s COVID-19 cases remain at 113 – unchanged within 48 hours.

“Please understand that transmission can only be reduced or stopped if we are able to separate those who test positive from those who are not infected,” the DCMO stated.

“I am sure that some of you have fears about quarantining and isolation but be assured that MoPH has set up these facilities bearing in mind that you are away from home and so is trying to make you feel as comfortable as possible,” Dr Gordon-Boyle noted.

She said the quarantine facilities are “free of cost”, and that patients are provided with “three square meals per day prepared by a certified cook and team.”

“There is a doctor and team on hand to care for and monitor you twice daily as well as testing to determine whether you have underlying medical conditions.”

She added that there are games, free internet connection and television as well as access to the telephone. Additionally, there are psycho-social support sessions.

Alternatively, Dr Gordon-Boyle noted that the Public Health Ministry has partnered with several hotels “not free of cost to you of course, but it ensures that you have your own private space.”

“You can have all the amenities you would like but you must remain in the facility,” she noted.

With regard to isolation facilities, the DCMO said the conditions are the same.

Those who are in a critical condition, however, will have to be placed in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

“This selfless act of going into quarantine is a tangible way of taking charge and protecting your loved ones,” Dr Gordon-Boyle expressed.

As of May 14, 2020, Guyana recorded 113 COVID-19 cases including 10 deaths.

The number of recoveries are 42. There are five persons in institutional quarantine and 61 in institutional isolation while three persons are in the ICU.