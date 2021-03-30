Covid-19: 10 new cases, death toll rises to 231

Two more persons who were infected with the novel coronavirus have died, resulting in the death toll rising to 231.

The latest fatalities are a 56-year-old man and a 79-year-old woman, both from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica). They both died while receiving care at a medical facility.

Meanwhile, the country recorded ten new cases today which takes the total positives to date to 10,192.

There are 12 persons in the ICU, 58 in institutional isolation, 893 in home isolation, and 18 in institutional quarantine.

The number of persons who have recovered is 8998.