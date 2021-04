Two more persons who were infected with the novel coronavirus have died, taking the country’s death toll to 293.

The latest fatalities are two men, aged 73 and 64 from Regions Four and Five respectively.

Meanwhile, the country has recorded 137 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total positives recorded to date to 12,963.

There are 13 persons in the ICU, 82 in institutional isolation, 1505 in home isolation, and 16 in institutional quarantine.

A total 11,070 persons have recovered.