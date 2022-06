Since the Covid-19 pandemic hit Guyana in March 2020, the country has seen 67,221 cases of the novel coronavirus, 107 of which were recorded within the last 24 hours.

There are currently 29 persons in the hospitals, five in the ICU, 795 in institutional isolation, and ten in institutional quarantine.

Recoveries stand at 65,141 while the death toll is 1,251.