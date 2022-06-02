Covid: 106 new cases; 3 in ICU

Guyana has recorded 106 new cases of the novel coronavirus virus, taking the total positives detected to date to 65,075.

There are three persons in the ICU, 24 in institutional isolation, and 816 in home isolation while two are in institutional quarantine.

Recoveries stand at 62,995 while the death toll is at 1,237.

Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony is encouraging persons who are experiencing upper respiratory tract symptoms like sore throat and runny nose, to get tested for Covid-19 since the new sub-variant could be disguising as the common flu.

“That variant is very, very infectious, so people can get infected if they are in close proximity to somebody, and especially if you are not wearing masks, then you can get infected easily and we believe that that variant is circulating here and with that circulation we are going to see an increase in cases,” Dr. Anthony said.

“…so many persons who might be positive, if they don’t come and get tested, we would not know whether or not they are positive, so that’s something for people to bear in mind if they are getting upper respiratory tract infection, then they should go and get tested,” he added.