Covid: 1 new death; 59 more cases

The country has recorded one new Covid-related fatality and 59 more cases of the life threatening virus.

The latest fatality is a 59-year-old unvaccinated woman from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica). This takes the country’s death toll to 1,267.

Meanwhile, with 59 new cases, the total positives detected to date is 68,972. There are 38 persons in the hospitals, three of whom are in the ICU.

A total of 978 are isolating at home while three are in institutional quarantine. The recoveries stand at 66,686.