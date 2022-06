Guyana has recorded a new Covid-19 related death, taking the country’s death toll to 1,249.

The latest fatality is an 85-year-old unvaccinated woman from Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

The country has also recorded 107 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 66,695.

There are 22 persons in the hospitals, two of whom are in the ICU along with 831 in home isolation. One person is in institutional quarantine while the recoveries stand at 64,591.