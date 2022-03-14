Covid: 1 more death; 3 new cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that as of March 13th, 2022, one more person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 1,225.

SEX AGE REGION DATE OF DEATH Vaccination Status Male 75 Demerara-Mahaica March 13 Partially Vaccinated

Meanwhile, the country also recorded three new cases of the virus, taking the total positives detected to date to 63,147.

There are five persons in the ICU, 13 in institutional isolation, 132 in home isolation, and six in institutional quarantine.

Recoveries stand at 61,722.