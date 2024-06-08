Covent Garden man nabbed with illegal gun

Tyrese David, a 22-year-old Construction Worker from Covent Garden, East Bank Demerara, was arrested at about 22:30hrs Friday night after he was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Based on reports, Police ranks were on mobile patrol in the vicinity of Back Street, Covent Garden, when they observed a male running into a shop. The ranks gave chase and apprehended the David.

A search was conducted on the suspect and he was found to be in possession of an illegal .38 Revolver with the serial number filed off.

David was informed of the offence committed, cautioned, and responded, “Sir is me own. I got it from the interior.”

The ranks took possession of the firearm, arrested Tyrese David, and transported him to the Providence Police Station, where he was placed into custody and is slated to be charged.

