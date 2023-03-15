Cousin remanded for shooting cop to head

A Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) man has been remanded to prison on an attempted murder charge following a shooting incident that has left his cousin, a Police Sergeant battling for his life at the Linden Hospital Complex.

Twenty-seven-year-old Fawazz McRae appeared before Magistrate Wanda Fortune at the Linden Magistrate’s Court where he was charged with attempting to murder Police Sergeant Jermain Semple, 32, of Hopetown, West Coast Berbice (WCB).

The accused was not required to plead to the indictable charge.

Reports are that on Sunday, March 12, the Policeman who is stationed at the Tactical Services Unit, his brother Dervon Semple and his cousin were imbibing at the Crown and Anchor Grill and Bar in Linden. At about 21:00h, a fight ensued between the cop and his brother.

During the altercation, the cousin went to make peace and a fight then ensued between the Police Sergeant and his cousin. Police in a release said that as a result, the cousin took out his licensed handgun, a .32 pistol, at about 21:30h and discharged two rounds in the victim’s direction.

One struck the cop in his head, causing him to receive severe injuries. He was then rushed to the Linden Hospital Complex where he remains in a critical condition and on life support.

Police in a statement said that the cousin was arrested, and the firearm was retrieved, which contained four live rounds in the magazine and one live round in the chamber.

According to the Police, McRae received injuries to his left elbow and right ear during the fight and was escorted to the hospital for medical attention. He was subsequently discharged, arrested, and told of the allegation against him. Two .32 empty spent shells were found at the crime scene.

On Tuesday, Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn along with the Commander of Police Regional Division #10 Hugh Winter visited the injured Police Sergeant.

They were briefed about his condition by doctors.

