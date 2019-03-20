Court to rule on no-confidence appeals on Friday

Guyana’s Court of Appeal is expected to hand down its ruling on all the appeals in relation to the no-confidence motion cases on Friday at 15:00h.

Acting Chancellor of the Judiciary, Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards revealed that the decisions on all the appeals filed in relation to the High Courts’ ruling on the no-confidence motion will be delivered. This announcement was made late this afternoon (Wednesday), following hours of submissions by the parties involved on the issue of the validity of former AFC Member of Parliament Charrandas Persaud’s vote; given his dual citizenship status.

While these rulings will be handed down one day after the March 21 deadline would have been expired, Senior Counsel Neil Boston, representating private citizen Compton Reid, in the proceedings renewed a stay of application on the no-confidence resolution.

With the lawyers representing the state’s interest in these proceedings still insisting that there will be no crisis come March 21, when the constitutional mandated deadline for the hosting of General and Regional Elections expires, Attorney Anil Nandlall, a former Attorney General, contended otherwise. He is of the view that every action by the President and his Ministers will be deemed illegal and would be challenged in the Court.