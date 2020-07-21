Court orders psychiatric evaluation for man who admitted to killing father in 2015

A 43-year-old man who had confessed to killing his 83-year-old bedridden father was ordered to be further examined by a psychiatrist before the court proceeds to impose a sentence for the crime.

This was the decision on Monday when Ali Mohamed appeared in the High Court before Justice Brassington Reynolds via Zoom. He was accused and had since pleaded guilty to killing his father, Mohamed Sulaymon, back in 2015.

In June, Ali was arraigned for the murder when he appeared before Justice Reynolds but later opted to plead guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter. He admitted that on January 13, 2015, he killed his father.

The Judge, however, had put off sentencing until Monday, July 20, 2020, before which a probation report would have been presented.

The indictment against Mohamed was presented by State Prosecutors Teriq Mohammed and Tyra Bakker.

The prosecution’s case contended that at the time of the incident, Sulaymon was bedridden while his son was known to have been suffering from mental illness, which resulted in him being violent at times.

During January 2015, Mohamed was living with his father and sister, Shaliza Mohamed and her family at Lot 38 Parker Street, Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

However, at about 19:20h, on January 13, 2015, Mohamed was at home with his father, sister, and her family when his sister called him to take his medication.

According to her, when her brother went to her, his eyes appeared “wild,” and before she could have given him the medication, he struck her to the head.

Her husband came to her rescue, and she left the house with her son to get help from the neighbours.

The family’s neighbour, Devon Persaud, had related that he was at home when he heard someone shouting, “Mark! Help! Help! Ali killing his father.”

As a result, Persaud said he left his home and went over to Mohamed’s house, where he saw him in the bedroom, beating his father with a piece of wood while he laid in bed. Persaud said he called Mohamed and took the wood away from him.

Police were summoned on the scene, and Mohamed was arrested. His father was rushed to the Diamond Hospital and later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). He died while receiving medical attention. Ali was represented by lawyer Ravindra Mohabir.